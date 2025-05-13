Skip to Content
Top Stories

Challis man arrested for murder, evidence destruction in Patrick Shelton disappearance

Alan Douglas Bruce, Booking Photo Courtesy Custer County Sheriff's Office
Custer County Sheriff's Office
Alan Douglas Bruce, Booking Photo Courtesy Custer County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 12:44 PM
Published 12:55 PM

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Custer County Sheriff's Office released the name of the suspect in the homicide investigation of 47-year-old Patrick Shelton.

Alan Douglas Bruce of Challis was arrested May 12, 2025, on felony charges of murder and destruction of evidence related to Shelton's disappearance, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the latest update from the Custer County Sheriff, the body of Patrick Shelton has not yet been recovered. All individuals accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story that Local News 8 will continue to update. For more information on the investigation into Shelton's disappearance, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content