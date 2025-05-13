Challis man arrested for murder, evidence destruction in Patrick Shelton disappearance

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Custer County Sheriff's Office released the name of the suspect in the homicide investigation of 47-year-old Patrick Shelton.

Alan Douglas Bruce of Challis was arrested May 12, 2025, on felony charges of murder and destruction of evidence related to Shelton's disappearance, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the latest update from the Custer County Sheriff, the body of Patrick Shelton has not yet been recovered. All individuals accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story that Local News 8 will continue to update. For more information on the investigation into Shelton's disappearance, click HERE.