Preston gears up for 125th anniversary celebration in July 2025

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Preston, Idaho, is gearing up to celebrate its 125th Anniversary in 2025 with a summer-long initiative with a celebration event on Friday, July 25, 2025, coinciding with the annual Preston Rotary Pioneer Day Fireworks festivities.

Mayor Keller shared, "On behalf of the Preston City Council, as Mayor of Preston, It is a pleasure for me to announce and invite all Franklin County residents to join the City of Preston in celebrating the 125th anniversary of the City of Preston's incorporation on Friday, July 25, 2025 at the Robinson Building shelter at the Preston City recreation park."

Reflecting on the city's history, Mayor Keller noted, "After over three decades in the late 1800s, the geographical area of Preston was referred to and known as 'Worm Creek', 'The Flat', and 'Sandridge'. On July 25, 1900, Preston was officially and legally incorporated as a 'Village', and later the incorporation was upgraded to a 'City', as well as the County Seat for the newly created Franklin County. The City's name of PRESTON, was in honor of the 4th Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, William B. Preston.

Again, we invite all in the community to join in this celebration, which will include birthday cake and ice cream provided by Todd Thomas, Chris Larsen, Brent Dodge, and Terry Larson of the Preston City Council, as well as Mayor Keller."

Members of the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce and other volunteers are working on collecting historical business information to put on display in the current businesses around town. A walking tour will be available for anyone interested in learning more about the rich history and discovering what businesses exist today.

“We are excited to work with the City to showcase Preston City’s business history,” added the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to a fantastic celebration that honors our past, observes the present, and looks forward to the future of this community.”