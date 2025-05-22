Buckle Up! Bonneville County cracks down on seatbelt violations for “100 deadliest days”

The following is a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office:

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are participating with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement from around the state looking for seatbelt violations. Going into Memorial Day weekend and the beginning of the 100 deadliest days of summer, this mobilization will put extra Deputies on our roads in high traffic areas looking for and enforcing seat belt violations.

By and large Idaho motorists are buckled up more often than not, however Deputies still see motorists getting too comfortable traveling short distances as part of their normal routine and fail to take the time to buckle up. Deputies are intervening with drivers traveling with kids that are not properly belted in a car seat or booster seat because they’re in a hurry or it’s just a short trip. The consequences of missing that important step can turn into tragedy as serious injury and fatality crashes can happen anywhere.

Idaho has already seen more than 60 fatality crashes this year, many of which involved unrestrained occupants of vehicles that potentially could have been saved had seatbelts been used. Holiday and summer travel increases this time of year and through the next 100 plus days, which makes it even more important for everyone to utilize the safety systems in their vehicles. A simple decision to buckle up can significantly prevent serious injury or death in the event of a crash.

This100 day period of the year between Memorial and Labor Day does not have to be the deadliest time of year for Idaho’s fatal and serious injury crashes. Simple easy habits like buckling up, obeying traffic laws, avoiding distractions, and driving sober can prevent life changing tragedies. Be patient and cautious wherever you go, especially around emergency vehicles, construction areas, and cross walks. Remembering the safe arrival to your destination is more important than the insignificant amount of time you may be trying to save.

