BINGHAM COUNTY (KIFI)-Authorities are investigating a car fire in between Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

The fire happened at mile marker 102 in the northbound lanes.

There are no injuries, but the vehicle is considered a total loss.

First responders included Bingham County Sheriff's deputies, Idaho State Police, and Firth Fire.

Local News 8 will continue to investigate the cause of the fire, and will provide updates when possible.