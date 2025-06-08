Fire on Heise River Road injures firefighter

HEISE, Idaho (KIFI)- A firefighter has been injured while fighting a fire just west of Wolf Flats Campground on Heise River road.



The injured fire fighter was taken to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital.



Multiple crews are on scene, such as the Central Fire Department, Rire Fire, Swan Valley Fire, Shelley Fire, Ucon Fire, and the Bureau of Land Management.



Crews will be on scene throughout the night and into tomorrow.

The size of the fire is about one acre.



It is unknown how the fire started.



Officials are asking people to avoid the area.







