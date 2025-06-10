Idaho Democrats launch “All In for Idaho” initiative ahead of 2026 elections

The following is a press release from the Idaho Democratic Party:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Today, the Idaho Democratic Party announced the launch of All In for Idaho, a bold new strategy that marks a historic step toward ending one-party control and lays the groundwork to compete in races across the state in 2026. The initiative focuses on recruiting local candidates, investing in grassroots party infrastructure, expanding the electorate, and holding honest conversations with Idahoans about the future of their communities.

“For too long, Republican politicians have taken this state for granted, and the result is a set of laws that are completely out of touch with working Idahoans,” said Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea. “After a long day of work, you ought to be able to put food on the table and afford a home for your family. But the math doesn’t pencil for too many Idaho families, and the Republican supermajority refuses to do anything. Instead, Republican rule is making it even harder for the next generation by gutting education funding and closing doors to career training for good jobs. All In for Idaho is how we start turning the page.”

The campaign builds on progress made in 2024, when Idaho Democrats ran legislative candidates in all 35 districts for the first time in decades. Now the goal is to go further: contest every statewide office, expand the slate of local candidates, and make sure no community is left behind. Already, more than 2,000 Idaho Democrats have expressed interest in running for office, including teachers, veterans, small business owners, and parents who are ready to serve their communities.

To support those candidates, the party is expanding its investment in local organizing. Democrats now have active organizations in all 44 counties and all 35 legislative districts. Through All In for Idaho, local teams will receive new tools, training, and year-round support to help candidates run competitive, community-rooted campaigns.

“People are tired of feeling like no one’s on their side,” said Necochea. “These candidates are stepping up because they want to solve problems and be the leaders their communities deserve.”

The campaign also includes a major voter registration push, including in rural, tribal, and Latino communities that have long been overlooked. With tens of thousands of eligible but unregistered Idahoans, Democrats are working to bring new voters into the process and ensure Idaho’s electorate better reflects the people who live here.

At the same time, the party is launching a statewide effort to talk with more than 10,000 voters by the end of the year. These conversations will happen in person, on the phone, and at community events. They are focused on listening to what people care about most.

“We’re not just asking people to vote,” said Necochea. “We’re asking what matters to them and actually listening.”

All In for Idaho comes at a critical moment, as families across the state continue to feel the consequences of one-party control: wages that don’t cover costs, slashed access to health care, defunded public schools, and the GOP’s constant focus on culture wars instead of real solutions.

“We know it won’t be easy,” said Necochea. “But we also know this: when we recruit strong local leaders, listen to our communities, and register new voters, we can win. That’s what All In for Idaho is all about.”