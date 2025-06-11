Turned in by Uber Driver: Texas woman arrested after dragging officer in attempted Idaho bank robbery

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 50-year-old Texas woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob an Idaho Central Credit Union branch and dragging an Idaho Falls Police Officer with her car during an escape attempt.

On Tuesday, June 9, Idaho Falls Police (IFPD) received a panic alarm from the ICCU building at 3330 S 15th East. The caller reported that a woman, later identified as Wendy Bess, was inside the bank attempting to withdraw a substantial amount of money using a stolen ID.

The first officer on the scene spotted Bess's vehicle, a white GMC Terrain, as she exited the bank and began to back out of a parking spot. The officer ordered her to stop and attempted to unlock the car through an open window. However, Bess rapidly accelerated, dragging the officer approximately 50 feet. The officer was able to let go of the car and roll along the pavement as Bess sped out of the parking lot. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

As Bess fled the parking lot, additional officers arrived and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Bess reportedly ignored their commands, speeding south on S 5th East, then turning east onto W 49th South. During her escape, she struck a fence, drove at speeds up to 80 miles per hour, and dangerously veered into oncoming traffic, forcing other vehicles off the road.

While the Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) initially followed, they pulled out of the chase. However, officers observed Bess's car turn off W 49th South shortly after the intersection with S 45th East.

Concerned people living in the area contacted Idaho Falls Police dispatch, reporting that they had seen the vehicle turn into a dead-end driveway. Idaho Falls Police Officers, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, and an Idaho State Trooper quickly surrounded the area to search for Bess. Using police drones, the officers discovered the woman had abandoned her vehicle on the property and was likely on foot.

Homeowners in the area shared the following photos of the search on the Facebook page Life in Idaho Falls.

Photo Credit: Sarah Barbato

During the search, an Uber driver approached an officer on the perimeter and reported that his passenger might be the suspect. The driver said he had picked up a passenger from the tree line just south of the search area and, noting the suspicious circumstances and the heavy police presence, drove his vehicle and the passenger directly to the closest officers.

In an interview with Idaho Falls Police investigators, Wendy Bess admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and her involvement in the attempted theft. Investigators learned that Bess had successfully made a fraudulent withdrawal of $10,000 from another bank earlier in the day and had also failed in an attempt to withdraw money from a third bank.

Wendy Bess has been arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on multiple charges, including Felony Battery on an Officer, two counts of Felony Attempted Grand Theft, Grand Theft, Felony Eluding, and Misdemeanor Resisting or Obstructing.

"This incident highlights great partnerships and community members within Idaho Falls and the surrounding area," said IFPD in a press release. "The Idaho Falls Police Department appreciates the bank employees, neighbors, and the Uber driver who each were paying attention and recognized suspicious activity in their sphere and worked with law enforcement to hold the person accountable for their actions. As always, the Idaho Falls Police Department appreciates partners at the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Police who assisted in the resolution of this incident."