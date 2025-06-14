“No Kings” marches happen all over eastern Idaho

IDAHO (KIFI)-In alignment with national protests, Idahoans used their first amendment right to express their dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.

Today's "No Kings" marches occurred in several cities across the region including Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Salmon, Jackson Wyoming, among others.

Some of the marches drew fairly large crowds with both Pocatello and Jackson reporting hundreds of attendees, and Idaho Falls seeing around 1,300.

On the other side of the state, "No Kings" rally's in Boise drew large crowds with over 15 thousand people standing on and around the steps of the state capital.

Those at the rallies expressed a variety of viewpoints and reasons for protesting today. Overall, the main reason centered around the theme that America is a democracy where everyone should have an equal voice, and no one, including the president, is above the law.

There were some smaller counter protests in several cities, including a group in Ammon who expressed their support and appreciation for President Trump.

"He has basically been a person that has developed a system that will help save America," said Donald Schanz.

In general, the protests were peaceful and a success by those who attended.