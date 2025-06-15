Dads visit the zoo with their kids on Father’s Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Many people are celebrating fathers across the country, including here in Eastern Idaho.

Hundreds of people went to the Idaho Falls Zoo, where dads got to visit for only $0.50 with a regular paid child’s ticket.

Some fathers told us they were taking their kids to the zoo for the first time. They said they loved seeing how much their children enjoyed seeing the animals.

Most fathers in the mammal world are absent and leave raising the children to the mothers. However, there are a rare few mammal fathers who step up and help raise the kids.

Male wolves are known to provide food and protection for the pack, including the pups.

Male silverback gorillas often protect their children, let them sleep in their nests, and care for their kids when the mothers are absent.