Family and friends host car meet for mental health to honor man lost to suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The family and friends of Jaiden James Snyder, the man who tragically took his own life in Tuesday's police incident along Curlew Drive, are hosting a car meet and fundraiser in his honor to raise awareness about mental health.

The event will be held on July 9, 2025, at 7 PM near the parking lot of 2404 South 25th East in Idaho Falls.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.