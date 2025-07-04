Skip to Content
Family and friends host car meet for mental health to honor man lost to suicide

Jaiden James Snyder
Snyder family
Jaiden James Snyder
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The family and friends of Jaiden James Snyder, the man who tragically took his own life in Tuesday's police incident along Curlew Drive, are hosting a car meet and fundraiser in his honor to raise awareness about mental health.

The event will be held on July 9, 2025, at 7 PM near the parking lot of 2404 South 25th East in Idaho Falls.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

