Fatal Crash blocks US-20 near Island Park; Seek alternate route

today at 1:03 PM
Published 1:12 PM

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 20 near Island Park. The accident occurred sometime before 11:55 AM, Friday, July 4, near milepost 380.

Traffic has been blocked in both directions - Eastbound and Westbound. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking travelers heading in that direction to take an alternate route.

Local News 8 has a team headed to the crash site and will update this developing story as more details become available. Keep track of accidents and traffic updates at 511.idaho.gov.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

