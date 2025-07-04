Fatal Crash blocks US-20 near Island Park; Seek alternate route

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 20 near Island Park. The accident occurred sometime before 11:55 AM, Friday, July 4, near milepost 380.

Traffic has been blocked in both directions - Eastbound and Westbound. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking travelers heading in that direction to take an alternate route.

Local News 8 has a team headed to the crash site and will update this developing story as more details become available. Keep track of accidents and traffic updates at 511.idaho.gov.