Idaho Falls Man arrested after alleged drunken assault with metal rod

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 44-year-old Bonneville County man, Gregory Alan Davis, is now in custody following a violent incident where he allegedly drunkenly assaulted a man and woman with a metal rod. The attack happend in a shed on Tuesday evening, July 8, according to a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 6:00 PM, Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an urgent 911 call from a home in the 2000 N. block of 5th W. in Idaho Falls. Dispatchers reported hearing cries for help and a man's voice saying that there was "blood everywhere."

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the male caller and a woman on the floor, who was bleeding from the head. The woman was taken by Idaho Falls Ambulance to a local hospital, where she received treatment for lacerations and potential head fractures, none of which were life-threatening.

The caller told deputies he had been talking with the woman in a work shed on the property when Davis suddenly entered. Davis then allegedly grabbed the woman by the head and began hitting her. The victim recounted how Davis then attacked him and eventually dragged the woman out of the shed as the victim desperately called 911. During the brutal altercation, Davis reportedly threw pieces of a metal car part at the victims and repeatedly struck the woman with a metal rod. Davis fled the scene before deputies arrived, accordign to the release.

Following a search of the property, Davis was ultimately found attempting to hide in a tree. When deputies commanded him to stop, he reportedly attempted to flee on foot. After a brief struggle, deputies used a taser to subdue Davis and successfully take him into custody.

Davis has been booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He faces serious charges, including two counts of Felony Aggravated Battery and Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office stated that the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.