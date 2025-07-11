Emergency responders on scene of St. Anthony Fire

ST ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) — Emergency responders in St. Anthony are on the scene of a fire near the Siddoway Elk Ranch off Red Road in the Sand Dunes area. Witnesses have photographed a pillar of smoke rising from the area, visible from the Ashton area.

Multiple agencies, including the South Fremont Fire District, Hamer Fire District, and BLM, responded initially. Madison County Fire and Central Fire District are also responding.

The South Fremont Fire District estimates the fire is burning at around 75 acres. They say the blaze is not threatening any structures at this time.

Courtesy: Brett Davis

Fremont County Sheriff's deputies are asking people to avoid the area so responders can do their jobs.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more updates as new information becomes available.