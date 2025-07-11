Developing Story: US-20 Crash, 5 taken to a local hospital

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police is currently responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash on US-20 near Exit 313. Witness video from the scene reportedly shows an overturned Road Ranger RV, which was being towed by a red SUV.

According to ISP, the SUV was occupied by two adults and three children, all of whom have been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No details have been released at this time regarding the cause of the crash. The northbound left lane of US-20 is currently blocked, per Idaho 511.

This is a developing story, and Local News 8 will provide updates as more details become available.

ORIGINAL:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on US-20 near 105th N. in Idaho Falls. The left lane is currently blocked, according to Idaho 511.

The Idaho Transportation Department is directing drivers to consider an alternative route, expect delays, and use caution.

No details have been released at this time regarding potential injuries or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will update with more details as they become available.