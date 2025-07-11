Salt Lake City business starts GoFundMe for Cooper family after fatal Island Park crash

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — Sunroom Coffee, a local Salt Lake City business, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the Cooper family, who were devastated by a fatal crash in Island Park following the 4th of July parade.

The tragic incident began when the Cooper family's Toyota Sienna minivan, traveling eastbound on US-20 south of Island Park, was struck by a Freightliner semi-truck. According to the Idaho State Police, the semi-truck had veered off the road, overcorrected, and then crossed both lanes of traffic, colliding with the minivan.

While six other family members – four adults and three juveniles – were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for their injuries, 5-year-old Catherine Cooper tragically succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

"Such a tragic event with a life taken way too soon. Sunroom Coffee wants to help support the Cooper family in any way we can for their loss [and] support with medical bills for the family! Help us be this family's guardian angel," stated the GoFundMe fundraiser.

As of Friday, July 11, just one week after the devastating crash, the fundraiser has already raised over $10,000 to assist and support the Cooper family during this incredibly difficult time.

