CEI’s Great Race for Education returns on Friday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m., the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Foundation will unleash 17 teams into the wilds of Snake River Landing for one of eastern Idaho’s most beloved summer traditions — The Great Race for Education.

Now in its 16th year, the Great Race blends competition, community spirit, and clever fundraising in an event like no other. This year’s theme, “Mt. Olympus”, invites teams to channel their inner gods and goddesses through a Greek mythology-inspired obstacle course of riddles, physical feats, and wild surprises.

“This is not your typical 5K,” said Dave Facer, Executive Director of the CEI Foundation. “It’s a race that tests your brain as much as your legs, and it’s all for a great cause.”

The format? Four-person teams race to complete five “Minute to Win It”-style challenges at locations hidden across Snake River Landing, then return to the Waterfront for a dramatic multi-round elimination finish. Adding to the fun: a Facebook Live auction the night before, where teams can bid for advantages—or buy disadvantages to sabotage their competition.

Participating teams include some of the region’s biggest names like Ball Ventures, Teton Toyota, Mountain View Hospital, and Idaho Environmental Coalition. And yes, costumes are encouraged—teams who decorate on-theme may even earn an early starting advantage.

Proceeds from the Great Race support CEI student scholarships, classroom supplies, and major initiatives like the Future Tech building. Just last year, the event raised $90,000 for CEI programs.

“This race builds more than school spirit, it builds opportunity,” Facer said. “Every clue solved, every challenge conquered, helps open doors for students.”