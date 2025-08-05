Idaho Falls begins search for new city attorney as Michael Kirkham is appointed Magistrate Judge

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Idaho Falls recognizes City Attorney Michael Kirkham with both pride and a deep sense of gratitude for his outstanding service to the city as he takes judicial office as a Bonneville County magistrate judge. Kirkham’s legal expertise, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the City of Idaho Falls have been hallmarks of his extraordinary tenure. His contributions have played a vital role in shaping sound municipal governance and protecting the interests of the community.

Kirkham has served the City of Idaho Falls for more than 11 years. He began as the assistant city attorney in 2014 and was appointed as the city attorney on Dec. 1, 2023, following the retirement of longtime City Attorney Randy Fife.

“Mike’s service to the city has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “His thoughtful counsel and steadfast integrity have earned the trust and respect of his colleagues and community alike. While we are excited for him and the next chapter in his career, he will be deeply missed — both personally and professionally.”

Kirkham’s official transition date is still being finalized, but city officials have already begun outlining the next steps and establishing a timeline for leadership transition.

The position of Idaho Falls city attorney has been posted and is available on the city’s website on the Career Page. The city hopes to announce Kirkham’s successor by early October. “The city attorney is critical to the operations of every city department, so we will be working to fill this position without delay,” stated Mayor Casper.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the people of Idaho Falls,” said Kirkham. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside dedicated public servants who care deeply about this community. My time with the city has shaped me both personally and professionally. I am extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve the community.”

The City of Idaho Falls extends its heartfelt congratulations to Kirkham on this well-deserved appointment and thanks him for his many years of distinguished service.