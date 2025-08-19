Skip to Content
Summer draws to a close in Jefferson County

today at 6:41 PM
 JEFFERSON COUNTY — With school starting back up in just a few days, many parents are taking the kids out of the house and into the water for one last splash before they dive into their studies.

With temperatures reaching 97 degrees, dozens of families gathered at the Jefferson County lake in Rigby and made sure to get every last drop out of summer.

"It is the hottest day this week. We've got school starting next week, so we're just trying to squeeze in every little bit of summer that we can. It's not windy here today, which is pretty rare. This is one of our favorite spots to come to in the summertime," BreAnn Melicharek, a lake visitor said.

The Jefferson County Lake closes mid-October, so it's not too late to enjoy the rest of the season. 

Maile Sipraseuth

