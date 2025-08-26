Willow Creek Fire now 12% contained

SMOOT, WY (KIFI) – Fire crews made significant progress yesterday on the eastern flank of the Willow Creek Fire, burning southwest of the town of Smoot, Wyoming. This morning, the U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest confirmed that the fire is now 12% contained.

Containment Efforts

Containment efforts are reportedly concentrated on the eastern side of the fire, where "structure protection and defense operations were highly effective," according to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service. Crews are now focused on protecting structures and resources along and near the fire's perimeter. Fire engines have been strategically placed along Highway 89, near the Idaho-Wyoming border, to respond quickly to any flare-ups or fire spread in the area.

In addition to the ongoing structure protection, crews have completed work on a "dozer line in the Smoot area, strengthening the containment perimeter," the Bridger-Teton National Forest stated in a release. Fire officials currently anticipate the fire will be fully contained by September 5th.

Evacuations

Following an aerial assessment by the incident management team, Lincoln County Emergency Management has lowered the evacuation zone from milepost 75 south to Salt Pass, in the Gomm's Pond Lane area, to "SET" status. This indicates that residents in this area should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Similarly, residents west of Highway 89 from Reeves-Schwab Lane South to Gomms Pond are also in "SET" status. To sign up for evacuation updates, click HERE.