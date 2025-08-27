“The final piece of the puzzle”: New arrest in 2022 Ririe Rest Stop Murder

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Three years after the Ririe Rest Stop Murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton, another arrest has been made.

William James Burton Jr. has been charged with felony accessory for willfully withholding or concealing knowledge of a felony crime in the murder of Pelton.

So far, four people have been involved in this case.

Two have already been convicted, and one has passed away from what is believed to be natural causes.

Bonneville County prosecuting Attorney, Randy Neal, says they are trying to tie up all the loose ends and make sure that those who need to be held accountable are prosecuted.

"Well, we're just holding everybody that was involved accountable. And so if we have an accessory that's already been charged and convicted, then it wouldn't be fair that we just not, not prosecute the final piece of the puzzle here. So the final accessory," said Neal.

Neal says the maximum sentence for an accessory to this type of crime is five years.

Burton’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 9