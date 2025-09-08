Skip to Content
Tanner Scoresby Day: Ammon rallies behind teen’s fight against cancer

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The city of Ammon is coming together to support one of its own. Mayor Sean Coletti has officially declared today, September 8th, as Tanner Scoresby Day in honor of a local teen fighting a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

Tanner Scoresby, an 18-year-old graduate of Thunder Ridge High School, has been a beacon of positivity in the community while facing an intense battle with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. After undergoing months of demanding chemotherapy, he is now preparing for a crucial three-week stem cell procedure.

This next phase of his treatment will bring significant financial and emotional challenges for Tanner and his family. The mayor and other city leaders are encouraging all residents to join them in showing support for Tanner, recognizing him as a truly inspiring example of strength and resilience for his friends and community. To find out more and how to help, click HERE.

