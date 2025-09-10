“Surrounded by those who loved him the most”: Local athlete Tanner Scoresby dies after battle with cancer

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — In a town that rallied behind one of its own, the residents of Ammon are now grieving the loss of Tanner Scoresby, a young man who left an indelible mark on his community through his brave fight with T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma. 18-year-old Tanner passed away on Tuesday, just one day after the city declared Monday "Tanner Scoresby Day" in his honor.

The news was shared by his family, who said Tanner was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday morning after a collapsed lung and high heart rate. In a Facebook update to Team Tanner - Tanner Strong, his family said he "completed his earthly mission surrounded by those who loved him the most."

In a tribute on Facebook, his aunt, Holly Rose, described him as "a true warrior in his fight" who was "brave, strong, without complaint."

"He was able to express the love for his parents in only a way Tanner could," wrote Rose. "How grateful we are that Tanner could be surrounded by those closest to him, his family."

While known for his fight against cancer, Tanner's family writes that he should be remembered for the full life he lived as a son, brother, athlete, artist, and friend.

"Tanner is more than cancer….he is a son, brother, nephew, grandson, best friend, artist, athlete, missionary. Tanner is smart, kind, funny, joyful, a friend to all, a believer in the underdog. Tanner is a gamer, a Pokémon collector, a LEGO builder, a muscle-flexing, food-loving, dancing king. Tanner is patient, strong, and unwavering. He is so much more," writes Rose.

Through Holly's post, Tanner’s parents, Devin and Missy, say they’re deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support that carried their family through this fight.

"Thank you for loving Tanner and his family unconditionally. Please hold them all in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate their new normal until they are reunited as a forever family," states the post.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon. For updates, click HERE.