Update: Power restored to portions of downtown Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls Power
today at 12:38 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As of 12:20 p.m., Idaho Falls Power crews have the power back up and running after an outage impacted parts of the downtown area.

The utility company expressed its appreciation to the local lineman for their quick response.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Power crews are on the scene of a power outage affecting the downtown area, specifically near Capitol and A Street. The cause of the outage has not yet been released by the utility company.

In a Facebook post, Idaho Falls Power asked for patience from affected residents and businesses, stating, "Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power safely and as quickly as possible."

Local News 8 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available from the power provider.

