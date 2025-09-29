Teton County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying individuals in Driggs crash investigation

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Teton County Sheriff's Office is actively seeking public assistance following an early morning vehicle crash that occurred in Driggs on Monday, September 29.

The incident took place at approximately 6:47 a.m.in front of the Marathon Gas station. Deputies responded to the scene and are working to identify everyone involved in the collision.

As part of their investigation, the Sheriff's Office has released a security camera image captured at the gas station and is urging the public to help identify a person shown in the photo. The individual appears to be a man wearing a baseball cap.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office shared the image on its Facebook page with a direct appeal: "If you know who this individual is, or if you are the individual shown, please call the Teton County Sheriff's Office."

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual in the photo or any details related to the crash is asked to contact the Teton County Sheriff's Office at 208-776-8200.