Pocatello Fire Department welcomes new aerial ladder truck next week with push-in ceremony

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello is celebrating the newest addition to the Pocatello Fire Department's arsenal. Next week, the city is hosting a traditional push-in ceremony next week to officially welcome the department’s new tractor-drawn aerial (TDA) ladder truck, designated Truck 1.

“This new aerial truck represents a major investment in public safety and emergency response,” said Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn. “We’re excited to show the community what it can do and to carry on a proud fire service tradition with this ceremony.”

The welcoming event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29th, at 5:15 PM at Pocatello Fire Department, Fire Station #1, 408 E. Whitman Street

The event will include brief remarks from city officials, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and an open house, giving community members a chance to explore the station, meet their local firefighters, and see Truck 1 up close.

The celebration will culminate in the time-honored push-in ceremony. This unique fire service tradition dates back to the days of horse-drawn fire equipment when firefighters had to physically push the heavy apparatus back into the bay. Today, PFD says it symbolizes the commitment of firefighters to protecting the community and formally placing the truck into service.