NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Rigby late October

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has confirmed an EF-0 tornado struck an area in Rigby late last month, marking the second significant wind event for the greater region in October.

RELATED: Rare tornado touches down in Teton County

The twister touched down around 1:45 p.m. on October 27th near N 3950 E. The brief but powerful storm path spanned approximately 200 yards long and was about 50 yards wide.

The NWS confirmed the twister remained on the ground for only around five minutes, but in that short time, it caused significant damage to the property. The damage was consistent with 75-85 mph winds, which violently uprooted two large pine trees, flipped a recreation vehicle on its side, significantly damaged an outbuilding, and destroyed a partially constructed sunroom attached to a local home.

History of Twisters in Jefferson County

While Rigby itself does not frequently experience tornadoes, the surrounding southeast Idaho region is historically recognized as part of a wider Tornado Alley. Since its founding in 1913, Jefferson County has documented 17 severe wind events, putting it second in the region for total tornadoes recorded.