Bonneville County moves up early voting start for December Runoff

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County residents are set to head back to the polls sooner than expected as the upcoming runoff elections take shape. On Monday, the Bonneville County Election Office announced a change to the early voting schedule for the upcoming December runoff election.

Originally planned to start on November 17, early voting will now begin later this week on Thursday, November 13, to ensure voters have two full weeks to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

The change takes into account county office closures for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, allowing more time for residents to cast their votes.

"Preparing for an election takes months of planning and coordination," the Bonneville County Election Office said in a press release. "Our team has been working diligently to wrap up the November election and prepare for December’s runoff. The Election Office appreciates your understanding as we continue to work under a tight timeline."

Election Officials also took the opportunity to address common questions they received during the November municipal election. The office clarified that only residents living within the official limits of any city are eligible to participate in that city’s elections. Specifically, voters residing outside Idaho Falls city boundaries, even if their mailing address includes Idaho Falls, are not eligible to vote in the local city runoff election.