Viral video captures man’s “dangerous” and “reckless” encounter with Yellowstone wolf pack

YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — A wild and flat-out reckless moment in Yellowstone National Park has gone viral after a wildlife photographer captured a man walking directly toward a pack of wolves.

In early October, wildlife photographer Keith Allen Kerbs caught the dangerous encounter. According to witnesses, nearly 100 people watched in disbelief as the man continued towards the pack of animals, even firing off bear spray as he drew closer.

“He almost didn’t make it out alive,” Kerbs wrote on Instagram, sharing the video and apologizing for the strong language of the nearby photographers who shouted, "Get the hell away from them!"

Yellowstone regulations direct park visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from wolves and never approach the wildlife. The National Park Service (NPS) confirmed that the individual was identified and cited following the incident, as reported by PEOPLE magazine.

Lupine experts say the danger wasn't the wolves in this situation, it was the man's poor decisions. “Wolves rarely pose a threat to people, but if they become too comfortable around humans, safety concerns can arise,” states Yellowstone's website.

"It is the visitor’s responsibility to maintain a safe distance at all times," an NPS spokesperson told PEOPLE. "Never approach, feed or disturb wildlife. If an animal moves toward you, back away and give it space. Zoom with your lens, not with your feet. Never approach or pursue an animal to take its picture: use binoculars or telephoto lenses to get a better view."

Park officials stress that these are wild animals, not photo ops.