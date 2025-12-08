‘Avy Savvy’ event encourages smarter, safer backcountry travel

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual avalanche awareness event at Taylorview Middle School in Idaho Falls at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Idaho Mountain Trading’s Davin Napier, said the training is crucial for anyone heading into the region’s popular backcountry terrain.

"A lot of people come up into this area to play in our wonderful terrain, as early or as close as Teton Pass. Everything in the Sawtooth, we've got the Lost river range, and just to be able to operate in avalanche terrain confidently, but also make wise decisions such that you come home every night. That's exactly what this course is for," Napier said.

This free event is particularly important for anyone that enjoys motorized or non-motorized snow sports that usually take place on trails, in the back country, or on designated recreation areas.

"This is just kind of an idea to to see what trainings exist out there, to get an idea of the snowpack and to then make those decisions so that they go out and further their training, because it's not just one evening at this awareness. As much as we'd love it to be, but there's just so much more to learn, that they really need to sign up and kind of go for their, their education so they can travel safely," Napier said.

Thousands of dollars in free raffle prizes will be given out.

"Most of those are actually like life saving devices. Anything from avalanche beacons, to airbags to anything. You can be at an avalanche terrain and explore freely," Napier said.

There will be multiple speakers for the presentation; Utah Avalanche Center, Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Gallatin Avalanche Center, American Avalanche Institute and Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.