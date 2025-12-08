Skip to Content
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON ALERT: Bannock County Sheriff Searching for 84-Year-Old Man

Corine Bonn Via Life in Pocatello
By
Published 7:54 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for an unnamed 84-year-old man last seen at the intersection of Lone Pine Road and Gay Mine Road.

The man is believed to be in danger, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a blue suit jacket, tan slacks, and cowboy boots. According to a post on the Facebook group Life in Pocatello, the man may be driving a dark red Lexus ES350 sedan, license # 1B G8404.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, law enforcement is directing you to contact the Bannock County Sheriff at 208-236-7111 immediately.

