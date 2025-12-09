Wind gusts and scattered rain expected before Wednesday warm-up

We're tracking more wind for Tuesday, with a 30% chance of scattered rain in the Snake River Plain throughout most of the day. Scattered snow showers for our local mountains. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

A winter storm warning is in place for Teton County, Wyoming, while the southern part of the Cowboy state is under a Winter Weather advisory until 5 PM tonight.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Wednesday, reaching the low 50's in some areas. We're also tracking a slight chance of rain and snow for Wednesday, with most of the wet weather heading towards the mountains.