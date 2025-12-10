Idaho Falls announces 2026 State of the City Address with Mayor-elect Burtenshaw

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The City of Idaho Falls invites the community to attend the 2026 State of the City Address, featuring Mayor-elect Lisa Burtenshaw.

The address, hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Association of REALTORS® (GIFAR), will take place during a luncheon on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Doors will open at 11:00 a.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Burtenshaw will outline her priorities and vision for the city’s future during her address.

The event will take place at the Holiday Inn & Suites at 3005 South Fork Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The address will be held in conjunction with a luncheon fundraiser for the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund. Meal tickets are now on sale for $50. Seating will be available for attendees who would like to join without purchasing lunch. The address will also be livestreamed by the City of Idaho Falls.

Table sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses wanting to promote their organization and support scholarships for local students. Those interested can contact the GIFAR office at (208) 523-1477 for more information.

All proceeds from the luncheon benefit the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund. Established in 2006, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit has provided more than $800,000 in scholarships to local students to advance their education. The organization works to foster academic and career success for Idaho Falls youth and to build a stronger community. Additional information about the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund can be found at mayorsscholarshipfund.org.

Mayor-elect Burtenshaw was elected Mayor of Idaho Falls in December 2025 and will be sworn in in early January. She will deliver her first official State of the City Address as Mayor and will outline priorities for her administration and goals for growth, services and community investment as Idaho Falls enters a new year.

To purchase tickets, click here.