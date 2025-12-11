Man dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot after child shot in Lincoln County domestic incident

STAR, Wyoming (KIFI) — A 40-year-old man is dead, and an eight-year-old child is recovering from a gunshot wound after a domestic shooting incident turned violent in Lincoln County, Wyoming.

On the night of December 9, 2025, law enforcement was called to a home on Meadow Lark Lane in Grover, just north of Afton, after a woman and her four children fled the home due to a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, Lincoln County Sheriff M. Shane Johnson reported that deputies discovered the eight-year-old child had been struck by a bullet. The child was taken to Star Valley Health, where she was treated and later released.

The man inside the home, later identified as 40-year-old Chazz Lilly, was suspected to be armed. Deputies made several attempts to contact Lilly but were unsuccessful. After these efforts failed, law enforcement entered the home and found Lilly dead from what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No deputies or additional civilians were harmed during the response.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says it is continuing its investigation into the shooting, and no further information will be released while the investigation remains active. The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that support services and victim assistance resources have been offered to the affected family.