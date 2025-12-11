Prosecutor Randy Neal to host press conference on alleged Idaho Falls Costco kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal has announced a press conference regarding the alleged kidnapping that occurred at the Idaho Falls Costco last month.

Press Conference Details

The press conference is scheduled for 2:00 PM today and will take place in the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office conference room at 444 B Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402.

Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal will be joined by Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson to provide an update on the case.

Case Background

Michael Garrison Raine, a 24-year-old Brigham Young University of Idaho, faces one count of second-degree kidnapping after a mother allegedly caught him taking her shopping cart containing her four-week-old daughter.

Michael Raine, Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

The 24-year-old now faces one count of second-degree kidnapping. His preliminary hearing has been moved to January 7th, 2026, before Judge Tawnya Rawlings at 1 PM.