50-year-old Idaho man dies from Flu as officials urge immediate vaccination

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Health Officials are urgently promoting Idahoans to get vaccinated against the flu after a 50-year-old Southeast Idaho man died from influenza-related illness. Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials announced the death on Friday afternoon, Dec. 12, expressing their condolences to the family of the man.

This marks the second influenza-associated death of the season in the Gem State. Last flu season, 87 people were reported to have died from flu-related illnesses in Idaho.

"It is important for all of us to take precautions to avoid influenza infection," said SIPH officials in the announcement. "If you haven’t already, visit your health care provider, local public health district, or pharmacy to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated today will help protect you and your family for the rest of the influenza season."

The respiratory illness typically causes symptoms that include fever, headache, fatigue, and sometimes a cough and sore throat. Doctors say most people who get influenza recover after a few days, but some people may develop serious complications and even die.

People who are especially vulnerable to complications of the flu include:

Pregnant women,

People 50 years of age and older,

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart or lung diseases,

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities,

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu.

Health officials say everyone over six months of age is recommended to get the flu vaccine. Along with the vaccine, SIPH says people should follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing to prevent infecting other people. Avoid people who appear sick.

Stay home from work or school when sick,

Wash your hands frequently, especially after being out in the public. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth until you have washed your hands.

Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of liquids, eat nutritious foods and take part in physical activity to stay healthy.

For information about influenza and how to stay healthy, please contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 233-9080.