Pocatello PD honors K9 Frank, who served for over 5 Years

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Police Department is honoring K9 Frank, a seven-year-old yellow lab who has faithfully served the Pocatello Police Department for a little over five years.

The move comes after K9 Frank's health declined significantly in recent weeks. After consultation with his veterinarian, Pocatello PD determined that the most compassionate course of action was to let him go.

Alongside his handler, Sgt. Eborn, K9 Frank has taken part in countless deployments and community events.

On December 11, 2025, at 8:45 a.m., K9 Frank received his final radio call before passing peacefully. The Pocatello Police Department says they are deeply grateful for his loyal service and the many ways he contributed to the safety and well-being of our community.

To watch K9 Frank's end of watch, click HERE.