Two east Idaho methamphetamine dealers sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two methamphetamine dealers in separate Eastern Idaho cases were each sentenced to five years in federal prison for drug distribution, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today.

Tamrik Paul Day, 27, of Spokane, Washington, and Jessie Kim Mitchell, 64, of Pingree, Idaho, both received the 60-month sentence from U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye. The cases were investigated by the multi-agency BADGES Task Force.

Case Details: Tamrik Day

Day was sentenced for distributing a total of 82 grams of methamphetamine through the mail in early 2024.

According to court records, Day distributed the substance between January 30 and February 15, 2024, to two individuals who paid using a mobile peer-to-peer financial platform. Day pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2024. Following his prison term, Judge Nye ordered him to serve four years of supervised release.

Case Details: Jessie Mitchell

In a separate, unrelated case, Mitchell was sentenced after selling over 150 grams of methamphetamine on three occasions in November 2024.

Court records indicate Mitchell was previously convicted of delivery of a controlled substance in Bingham County in 1995.

U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Mitchell to serve 5 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Mitchell pleaded guilty to the charge in June 2025.

In his release, U.S. Attorney Davis specifically commended the Idaho State Police for leading the investigation on behalf of the BADGES Task Force, along with the Pocatello Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chubbuck Police Department.