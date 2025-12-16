Idaho Falls announces UTV Holiday Light Parade route and traffic detours

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Traffic will be temporarily detoured Friday, Dec. 19, beginning around 6:30 p.m. through approximately 9:30 p.m., as the City of Idaho Falls welcomes the public to the UTV Holiday Light Parade and the Stones Kia Firework Show.

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. starting at Freeman Park and will follow a new scenic route designed to help reduce traffic impacts. This year, the route will travel along the east side of the Idaho Falls Riverwalk to the Pancheri Bridge before returning along the west side of the Riverwalk to Freeman Park. Leaving Pancheri Drive open this year is expected to ease overall traffic congestion. Residents can view the map that shows the updated route and suggested viewing areas here.

To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, several intersections and roadways will be temporarily impacted as the parade progresses. Closure times will vary, and traffic impacts are expected to occur between approximately 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. as the route is prepared, the parade moves through the area, and roads are reopened.

The following locations will be impacted:

Broadway Street westbound closed at Memorial Drive

Broadway Street eastbound closed at River Parkway

U.S. 20 eastbound lane adjustments over John’s Hole Bridge

U.S. 20 eastbound off ramp and westbound on ramp at Fremont Avenue/Riverside Drive closed during the event

A small number of homes near Freeman Park may experience limited access while the parade passes. Residents will still be able to access their homes but are asked to wait for breaks in the parade for entry or exit. Letters have been sent to residents that may be affected by the parade.

Pancheri Drive will remain open to vehicle traffic during the parade. However, UTVs will travel along the sidewalk adjacent to Pancheri Drive as part of the route. Drivers traveling near the parade route should expect increased traffic and pedestrian activity and are asked to slow down, remain alert, follow posted signage, and avoid the area if they are not attending the parade or visiting a local business.

The city appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience during the event and looks forward to welcoming the community to the UTV Holiday Light Parade and the Stones Kia Firework Show.