Idaho Falls firefighters celebrate ‘Fill the Ambulance’ toy drive success

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls firefighters are celebrating the conclusion of the Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive, which successfully delivered hundreds of toy donations for local children and their families. Tuesday, Dec. 16, the Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) and Idaho Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 1565 extended a heartfelt thank you to the community for their support.

Throughout the drive, Idahoans donated new, unwrapped toys in support of two vital local organizations: the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho (RMHC) and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission. Thanks to the incredible turnout, the RMHC says they have enough toys to support families through 2026, while the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission was able to fulfill wish lists for every child they serve.

“The Toy Drive and Light Parade were a huge success again this year, thanks to all of the help from the Idaho Falls Fire Department,” said Deborah M. Chessey, Development and Community Manager for RMHC of Idaho. “We received enough to get us through all of 2026, and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission was able to fill their wish lists for all of their children.”

The toy collection efforts culminated with the RMHC’s 5th Annual Toy Drive Light Parade and Ugly Sweater Car Show on December 13th.

In a news release, the IFFD and IAFF Local 1565 recognized the extensive network of supporters who contributed, including the dedicated firefighters who volunteered their time, the local businesses that served as collection points and offered incentives, the media partners who amplified the message about the drive, and the various organizations that provided valuable time or financial support.

"Each played an important role in helping the community’s generosity reach those who need it most," states the release. "Above all, IFFD and IAFF Local 1565 thank the community members who showed up, donated, and helped make a difference. Their willingness to give is what ultimately made this year’s Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive a great success."