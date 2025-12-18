All individuals involved in Pocatello Sunday morning shooting identified; Charges pending

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — After a thorough investigation, Pocatello detectives have identified every individual connected to a Sunday morning shooting that left a man hospitalized. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is currently reviewing the case with detectives to determine what criminal charges will be filed as the investigation enters its final stages.

The incident began at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, when officers found a man, whose name has not been released, lying in the roadway from a gunshot wound. Police provided immediate life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to transport the victim to a local hospital. Officials confirmed his injuries were non-life-threatening, though his current condition has not been made public.

Police reached out to the public for help in their investigation, asking for any witnesses or people with information or potential security video to come forward. Authorities have assured residents of Pocatello that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

Pocatello Police say further information will be released as it becomes available.