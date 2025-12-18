ISP’s 10 Counties of Christmas to deliver holiday meals to over 700 families this week

IDAHO (KIFI) —A small food drive led by troopers in 2017 has grown into a large-scale community effort feeding hundreds of families across Eastern Idaho.

The Idaho State Police’s 10 Counties of Christmas began eight years ago with just 53 holiday meals. Now in its ninth year, the initiative will provide holiday meals to 744 families across all 10 counties in ISP’s District Six region, reaching communities throughout Eastern Idaho.

“I know how much a warm meal with family gathered around the table means to me, so being able to help provide that for other families is an incredible feeling,” Sgt. Blake Higley said. “We serve in these communities, we live in these communities, and we want our neighbors and friends to know they’re seen, supported and cared for during a time of year that can be difficult.”

When the food drive first began, troopers personally delivered meals directly to families. As the need increased, local schools began helping connect ISP with families who would benefit from a holiday meal. Today, troopers deliver meals to schools, where they are distributed to families identified by school staff.

A key partner in the initiative is Broulim’s Fresh Foods, whose support has been essential to its success. Broulim’s prepares and fills each bag with groceries for a traditional ham or turkey holiday meal and also helps secure sponsors to meet the growing demand.

In addition to the grocery partnership, ISP troopers collect donations at Broulim’s stores each November, further strengthening the community-driven nature of the fundraiser. What began as a trooper-led effort has grown into a true collaboration between law enforcement, schools, local businesses and residents.

The final day of meal deliveries to schools is tomorrow, Dec. 19. Media interested in filming deliveries or scheduling an interview should contact ISP Sgt. Blake Higley at (208) 525-7377.