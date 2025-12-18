Taylorview Middle School closed Thursday due to down heat pumps

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Classes at Taylorview Middle School will not be held Dec. 18 due to heating issues caused by power outages on Wednesday.

District 91 officials say the outages impacted the building’s classroom heat pumps, leaving the school too cold to safely hold classes. D91 Maintenance crews are on site and working to replace the heating pumps, with repairs expected to be completed by the afternoon.

Despite the closure during the school day, the choir concert scheduled for Thursday night at Taylorview will continue as planned. The concert is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.