Backcountry skier hospitalized after Teton Pass avalanche

WILSON, Wyo., (KIFI) — Emergency crews responded to a life-threatening avalanche on Teton Pass Saturday afternoon after a Jackson Hole skier was fully buried on the popular "Bear Claw" trail.

The slide was triggered around 2:15 p.m. Emergency responders and bystanders worked to find the man, who was completely buried by the avalanche. According to the Jackson Hole News & Guide, the man was rescued and rushed to St. John’s Health. As of Monday morning, his current medical status has not been released.

An initial assessment by the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center indicates the "crown," the upper edge where the snow broke away, averaged about one foot thick. Due to these conditions, experts have categorized this as a D2 avalanche.

Local authorities are reminding backcountry users that even "small" slides can have devastating consequences and urge everyone to check the daily advisory at jhavalanche.org before heading out.