Idaho Falls Fire Department officially opens Fire Station 6 on city’s North side

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) formally marked the grand opening of Fire Station 6 today, with a ceremonial hose uncoupling at 2767 N. Spitfire St. The event signifies the completion of construction and the official opening of a new fire station on Idaho Falls’ north side, which will support emergency response in a rapidly growing area of the community.

“The opening of Fire Station 6 represents a critical investment in the safety and well-being of our growing community,” said Interim Fire Chief Paul Radford. “As development continues to the north, this station ensures our residents receive the rapid, professional, life-saving services they expect and deserve. Station 6 strengthens our operational readiness, reduces response times, and reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting lives and property.”

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards call for emergency medical service response times of under four minutes and fire response times of under five minutes. The decision to construct Station 6 and its location were guided by these standards, along with analysis of IFFD dispatch call data and growth projections. The station is intended to address continued growth along North River Road, Sage Lakes, and toward the northern county line.

IFFD responded to more than 17,000 calls in 2025 and receives well over 1,000 additional calls for service per year, providing fire protection within the City of Idaho Falls and most of Bonneville County. The department also delivers emergency medical services to all of Bonneville County and portions of Jefferson and Bingham counties through service agreements.

While the facility is now officially open, Station 6 will not immediately respond to emergency calls. The department is in the process of staffing and expects Station 6 to be fully operational by Jan. 5, 2026, once dispatch and operational systems are implemented.

“This station represents a commitment to our residents,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Through thoughtful planning and strong leadership, we delivered a critical public safety facility that strengthens emergency response while being fiscally responsible. As Idaho Falls continues to grow, investments like this ensure our firefighters and paramedics can reach people quickly when it matters most—protecting lives, property, and the long-term well-being of our community.”

The City of Idaho Falls approved the purchase of the seven-acre property for Station 6 on July 28, 2022, for a total cost of $900,000. The land was purchased without using property tax dollars, funded by $658,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and $252,000 from the auction of the former Fire Prevention Building on 8th Street.

Construction of Station 6 was awarded to Big D Construction, with an original bid of $2,746,908.46, approved on November 26, 2024. Construction funding included approximately $1.4 million in ARPA funds, with the remaining balance funded through Wildland resources of approximately $900,000 and impact fees of approximately $600,000.

Additional project costs include the purchase of a KG60 generator and transfer switch for backup power at a cost of $117,545, funded through the Fire Station capital improvement projects budget. The total cost of the Fire Station 6 project is approximately $3.7 million.

The station was designed using proven layouts from existing fire stations to ensure operational efficiency while controlling costs. When fully operational, it will house a Class 1 fire engine and an advanced life support (ALS) ambulance staffed with five personnel every day, allowing IFFD to deliver faster fire and medical response to City residents. The facility was also built with capacity for a wildland engine, a water tender, and a future second battalion chief ensuring we are positioned to meet both today’s needs and tomorrow’s challenges.

This milestone advances IFFD’s mission of Providing Professional Life Saving Services across Idaho Falls.