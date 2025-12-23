Idaho Falls Regional Airport long-term parking now full amid holiday travel rush

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Due to increased holiday travel, the Long-Term Parking Lot at Idaho Falls Regional is now full and temporarily closed. Airport officials issued an alert via social media, sharing photos of the packed lot and notifying passengers that while the Economy Lot on International Way remains an option, its availability is also becoming limited.

Addressing potential confusion for travelers on the ground, IDA explained that once the airport determines that safe access or traffic flow can no longer be maintained, the lot must be closed.

"You may notice open spaces in some areas — however, parking availability is managed based on operational and safety thresholds, not visual vacancy alone," states the post. "When traffic flow or safe access can no longer be maintained, a lot may temporarily close even if some spaces remain."

Airport leadership expressed their gratitude for the public's patience during this peak holiday travel season, emphasizing that these restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of both passengers and their vehicles.

The airport is encouraging travelers to get a ride or use the Greater Idaho Falls Transit to avoid parking trouble. They're also reminding flyers to arrive early and check flight status with their airline

To watch for updates on parking conditions, click HERE.