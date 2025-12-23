Teton County firefighters save home after nearby truck erupts into flames in Victor

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) — A Victor home narrowly avoided a major catastrophe Monday night, after a nearby pickup truck burst into flames.

Teton County Fire & Rescue was called to the emergency around 9:46 PM on December 22. They arrived at the 8400 block of Red Hawk Trail to find a vehicle with flames coming from its engine compartment and threatening a nearby home.

The crews immediately attacked the fire, first preventing further damage to the home and then directly combating the flames. The fire was fully extinguished within 15 minutes.

While the pickup truck was declared a total loss, the home escaped with only exterior damage. Teton County Fire & Rescue officials credited the favorable outcome to the quick thinking of bystanders who quickly called emergency services. No injuries to civilians or first responders were reported during the incident.