Over 2,800 pounds of ground beef recalled for E.coli contamination

HEYBURN, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho meat processing company is recalling about 2,855 pounds of ground beef for possible E.coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agricultures's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that Mountain West Food Group is recalling the raw ground beef that was produced on Dec. 16, 2025.

The 16-ounce or 1-pound packages contain the words "FORWARD FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF" with "USE OR FREEZE BY 01/13/26 EST 2083" printed on the side of the packaging.

The product was distributed to stores in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing and the sampling results showed the presence of E. coli O26.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.

E. coli O26, like the more common E. coli O157:H7, is a serovar of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). People can become ill from STECs 28 days (average of 34 days) after exposure to the organism.

Most people infected with STEC O26 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O26 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jeremy Anderson, CEO of Mountain West Food Group, LLC, at 208-679-3765 or info@mountainwestfoodgroup.com.