GoFundMe for young girl injured at Boise Potato Drop surpasses $26,000

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Donations are rapidly pouring in for the family of a young girl who was seriously injured during the annual Boise Potato Drop New Year's celebration. Isabella "Bella" was attending the event with her family when an explosion occurred during the fireworks display, shattering the windows of the nearby AT&T building.

A piece of glass struck the child in the face. Bella was immediately rushed to St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise, where she underwent a three-hour surgery including a skin graft.

Bella's extended family has put together a GoFundMe to help her parents cope with the unexpected medical bill as she begins the road to recovery. As of Monday, January 5th, the GoFundMe has already raised over $26K in donations.

In an update to the fundraiser, Bella's father, Richard Ratto, expressed the family's deep gratitude to the Idaho community, sharing that Bella is now recovering at home.

"Being able to tuck her into her own bed and let her rest in the comfort and safety of home is something we will never take for granted," wrote Ratto. "Our feelings are overcome by the actions of our neighbors, strangers, emergency, and medical professionals. Your outpouring of love, prayers, messages, and continued support demonstrates the character that defines the community we were raised in. Your support for Bella has lifted an enormous weight from our shoulders and has allowed us to focus on being present with our daughter."

For more information on the GoFundMe or to donate, click HERE.