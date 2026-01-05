Skip to Content
ITD to Host Open House in Soda Springs for US-30 Construction Project

Idaho Transportation Department
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Transportation Department will host an open house meeting Monday in Soda Springs to share plans for a major reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 30 scheduled for this summer.

The project includes full reconstruction and resurfacing of the highway as it runs through town, along with the addition of a new turn lane designed to improve safety and accommodate left turns into the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents who attend the open house will have the opportunity to review design plans, learn about the construction timeline, and speak directly with ITD staff about how the project may impact travel through the area.

The open house will be held at Tigert Middle School, located at 250 East 3rd Street South in Soda Springs, on Monday, January 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Community members are welcome to stop by at any point during the two-hour event.

More information on the project details can be found here.

