Idaho Falls plans massive ‘America 250’ celebration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — This year, our country will be turning 250 years old. Idaho Falls is well known for celebrating the Fourth of July, and this year, they are going even bigger.

More floats, more vibrance, and more fun. In a partnership with Melaleuca, the city is working to make this year's parade special and educational. The city is launching an emerging leadership program for high school students. Stundts will be traveling to D.C. to meet with Idaho's representatives and learn about the civic process.

Middle schoolers will have a chance to participate in a national civic speech competition. The program intends to help young people identify problems in their communities and identify potential solutions.

"Such a unique opportunity for 250 years, it is such a unique opportunity. It's really important as well that as a country, we recognize how unique and special this country is. Still very young and in terms of our age compared to other countries around the world. But it is a country that was formed as a result of great ideas, creating something new for people to move to. And like, what does it mean to be an American," said Paul Baker CEO Chamber of Commerce

On the topic of anniversaries, Local News 8 will be celebrating its 65th anniversary on January 23. We are having a special ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the station and will be featuring stories about KIFI through the years.